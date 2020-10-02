BJP has lost moral right to rule UP: Siddaramaiah

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has lost the moral right to rule the State, leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah said in Belagavi on Friday.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has failed to stop the rising atrocities on women and Dalits. He should resign immediately,” he said. He was speaking to journalists in Sambra airport when he arrived to open the Congress Bhavan in the city.

“UP police are behaving in a dictatorial manner. It seems as if the laws and rules of the country do not apply in UP. Women, minorities, Dalits and backward classes are not safe there,” he said.

“It is a literal jungle raj out there,” he added. “We don’t know if Mr Adityanath is a Yogi, Bhogi or a Rogi.”

He took serious objections to the UP police allegedly pushing around Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and trying to stop him from meeting the rape and murder victim’s family in Hathras.

“Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were not going to cause any problems to anyone. But the UP police stopped them. That is because they don’t want the people to know the failures of UP police,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He alleged that CM B.S Yeddiyurappa’s family members were involved in large scale financial irregularities in COVID-19 management. “They have procured material for double the price and violated rules of procurement,” he said.