BJP has left disqualified MLAs in the lurch, says Ugrappa

V.S. Ugrappa, former Congress MP, said on Monday that the BJP had left the 17 disqualified MLAs in the lurch. “The MLAs resigned to bring down the coalition government and make way for the BJP. Several people in the BJP, including B.L. Santosh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, are responsible for the collapse of the coalition government and the current plight of the disqualified MLAs,” he said.

Ridiculing the delay in Cabinet formation and allocation of portfolios, Mr. Ugrappa asked, “You had denied any role in Operation Lotus. If so, why have you kept ministerial berths vacant for disqualified MLAs?”

Coming down heavily on the Union and State governments for not expediting flood relief work, he said a Central team has been sent to visit the State to review the flood situation for namesake. The Centre has so far not released funds for flood relief, he added.