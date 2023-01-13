BJP has fulfilled only 10% of poll promises: Siddaramaiah

January 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Hassan

Terming the ruling BJP in Karnataka the most corrupt government, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has said he had never witnessed such a government in his 40-year-long political career.

Speaking at Belaguli village in Arkalgud taluk on Friday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the BJP came to power through undemocratic means. It purchased legislators to form the government. “Now the people in power are engaged in looting money. People of the State are not benefited by this government in any way. The party had given 600 promises in its election manifesto, but hardly 10% of them had been fulfilled. We, in the Congress party, had given 165 assurances in 2013 and of them 158 were fulfilled in the five-year-rule”, he said.

The former CM said he was ready to debate poll promises of both the parties. However, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was not ready for an open debate. “We will come to power in the next election. We will announce free power up to 200 units and supply 10 kg of rice to all poor families”, he said.

Contest

Mr. Siddaramaiah said his opinion was to contest in only one constituency in the coming elections.

Speaking to presspersons at Mudaganur in Arkalgud taluk on Friday, he said his son Yathindra’s opinion could be different. “To contest in two constituencies is his opinion. But, it is not my opinion”, he said.

When his attention was drawn to former CM and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy’s remark that he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) was being made a sacrificial lamb in Kolar, Mr. Siddaramaiah said nobody had got the voters in their pockets. “People are left to choose their representatives. Let them decide. I don’t want to react to Mr. Kumaraswamy’s comments”, he said.

Rousing welcome

Mr. Siddaramaiah was in Arakalgud to take part in inauguration of Sangolli Rayanna statues at Bilaguli village. He received a rousing welcome at Ramanathapura. Congress supporters led by M.T. Krishne Gowda, an aspirant for the Congress ticket fromArkalgud constituency, welcomed him with a huge garland. Hundreds of people had gathered along the road to shower flowers on him.

The former Chief Minister was accompanied by former Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, and Byrati Suresh, MLA, among others.