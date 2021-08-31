BJP has failed to perform on all fronts, says Congress

The BJP, which has been in power in Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation for the last 10 years, has failed to perform on all fronts, KPCC media analyst P.H. Neeralakeri said in Dharwad on Tuesday.

He said that the Bus Rapid Transport System in the twin cities is a complete failure. “It is a shame that elected representatives have made it a source of income,” he said. The city corporation under the BJP has failed to provide even basic amenities, including water, roads and drains, he said.

“Schemes such as BRTS, Smart City and underground drainage have caused a lot of inconvenience to the people. They are like a curse to the people,’’ he said.

“There are discrepancies in accounts of amount released for the works and the amount spent. I urge the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar to release a White Paper on this,’’ he said. The BJP government has been promising a ring road for the twin cities, but the project is not yet completed.

“The Congress has plans to lay a metro rail in the cities, if we come to power,” he said.

“People are tired of the BJP rule. They will vote them out. The Congress will win in 52 of the 82 wards,” he said.

Leaders I.G. Sanadi, the former MP Raju H.M., S.K. Pawar, Gunabai Barge and others were present.