BJP has completely ignored North Karnataka, says Yatnal

He accuses the Congress of practising Dalit appeasement by projecting Kharge as PM candidate

December 24, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is the BJP MLA elected from Vijayapura

Basanagouda Patil Yatnal is the BJP MLA elected from Vijayapura | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Continuing his tirade against the BJP leadership, Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has expressed discontent over the recent appointments to the top slots within the State BJP and accused the party of neglecting North Karnataka.

Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mr. Yatnal, referring to the new appointments in the State BJP, said that eligible leaders from North Karnataka have been completely ignored by the party.

‘Dalit appeasement’

On AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s name being proposed for prime ministerial candidate of INDI Alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said, “If the Congress high command had wished, Mr. Kharge would have become Chief Minister long ago. Now, they [Congress and INDI Alliance] are projecting Mr. Kharge as prime ministerial candidate just to appease Dalits.”

