“BJP has chances of winning Hassan seat”, says Preetham Gowda

December 30, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former MLA and BJP state general secretary Preetham Gowda has said Prajwal Revanna is not the NDA candidate for the Lok Sabha polls. So far, seat sharing has not been decided between the BJP and the JD(S).

In a press conference in Hassan on Saturday, Mr. Preetham Gowda said there were many aspirants within the BJP to contest for the Hassan seat in the coming Lok Sabha polls. Similarly, there were candidates in the RPI, another ally of the BJP. “The BJP has chances of winning the seat this time. I am hopeful that the BJP will get a chance to contest this time,” he said.

Recently, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, who is also the national president of the JD(S) said that Prajwal Revanna the candidate of the NDA. Reacting to the statement, Mr. Preetham Gowda said the party leadership would decide on seat sharing based on the survey. “My responsibility is to convey the feelings of party workers to the party,” he said.