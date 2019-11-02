Karnataka

‘BJP has adopted double standard on Tipu’

A file photo of BJP leaders, including Jagadish Shettar, R. Ashok, and P.C. Mohan, participating in an event in memory of Tipu Sultan.

A file photo of BJP leaders, including Jagadish Shettar, R. Ashok, and P.C. Mohan, participating in an event in memory of Tipu Sultan.  

more-in

Communal issues being raked up ahead of byelections, says Siddaramaiah

While the BJP government’s decision to review lessons on Tipu Sultan in textbooks has come under severe criticism from a section of scholars, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has alleged that the party leaders have been practising “double standards” with regard to the 18th Century Mysore ruler.

At an interaction with journalists on Friday, he argued with byelections scheduled on December 5 for 15 Assembly constituencies, the BJP has been raking up communal and Tipu Sultan issues for the sake of votes.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and Revenue Minister R. Ashok had glorified Tipu Sultan themselves on earlier occasions. They wore the turban akin to that of Tipu Sultan at public functions and hailed the Mysore king’s contributions to the State, the Congress leader said. Mr. Shettar even wrote a foreword for a book hailing Tipu’s contributions to the State.

“The BJP leaders refrain from speaking about real issues that touch people during elections. They raise communal issues to get votes. During the 2019 general elections too, the BJP raised communal issues and air strikes against Pakistan to get votes,” the former CM said.

On Mr Ashok’s comment that Mr. Siddarmaaiah would be ‘Abdulla Siddaramaiah’ if he was living during Tipu’s regime, the Congress leader showed photographs published in newspapers of the BJP Minister wearing Tipu style of peta. “Who is this wearing Tipu’s peta? Is it not Mr. Ashok” he asked. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol too wrote an article appreciating the contributions of Tipu Sultan. “Why this double standard now,” the Congress leader sought to know.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
books and literature
school
history
history
history books
history and culture
Karnataka
religious conflict
politics
political parties
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2019 2:25:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/bjp-has-adopted-double-standard-on-tipu/article29858502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY