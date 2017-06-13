BJP has abandoned farmers across the country: Rahul

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s speeches on two different occasions in Bengaluru on Monday focussed on accusing the Union government of “abandoning farmers across the country”.

While addressing a meeting of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) delegates, he said farmers have massive loans, deserve the right price for their produce, and need to be helped if it rains or does not rain.

“It is very important that the Karnataka government assists farmers here. They should feel that this is their government. I am confident that the Chief Minister is constantly listening to them and working in their interests.”

Lauding the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka “for listening to people’s problems,” he said: “BJP is trying to come to power in Karnataka. Wherever they go, they make one community fight with another. In Uttar Pradesh, they won the elections by dividing communities. Where they divide, we unite; our job is to make sure that everybody in Karnataka feels that this is their government and that they are being heard.”

His comments come in the backdrop of farmers’ protests in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, and demands for farm loan waiver in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president G. Parameshwara, K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka and other top Congress leaders such as B.K. Hariprasad also spoke.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the launch of the National Herald’s commemorative edition, Mr. Rahul Gandhi narrated his experiences during visits to Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress leader said he was stopped at the borders of both the States. “These days, the Opposition is not allowed in BJP-ruled States. This is the India we are living in... an India where power will simply manufacture the truth. That is the spirit of the BJP.”

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party termed as “childish” the remarks made by Mr. Rahul Gandhi that the Centre was “manufacturing truth”.

‘No more helicopter-system of getting ticket’

Sending out a clear message that only those who work for the party at the grass-roots level will be eligible for party ticket in 2018, and not those with clout, Mr. Rahul Gandhi said there will be no more “helicopter system” of getting ticket.

With Karnataka heading for Assembly elections in about 10 months, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, attempting to instil a sense of unity in the party’s State unit, said he had asked K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, to give him a list of party leaders and workers, including MLAs, who are working hard for the party at the grass-roots level.

“Whoever works for the party, irrespective of how big or small a leader he is, will be considered for ticket. People who hop into the Congress from other parties at the last minute and ask for ticket will not be entertained,” he said.