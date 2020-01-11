‘BJP has 21 members in council’

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) clarified that there are only 21 corporators from the BJP in the 65-member council.
Though BJP had won 22 seats in the last MCC elections, the election of BJP’s Guruvinayak was annulled by the HC, MCC’s council Secretary said in an official statement. Hence, there is no member representing Ward No 18 in the MCC, it added.
The BJP will have only 21 members in the 65-member of MCC while the Congress and JD(S) will have 19 and 18 members respectively. According to sources, Mr. Guruvinayak’s election had been annulled over submission of a false caste certificate at the time of election.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.