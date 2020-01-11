‘BJP has 21 members in council’

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) clarified that there are only 21 corporators from the BJP in the 65-member council.

Though BJP had won 22 seats in the last MCC elections, the election of BJP’s Guruvinayak was annulled by the HC, MCC’s council Secretary said in an official statement. Hence, there is no member representing Ward No 18 in the MCC, it added.

The BJP will have only 21 members in the 65-member of MCC while the Congress and JD(S) will have 19 and 18 members respectively. According to sources, Mr. Guruvinayak’s election had been annulled over submission of a false caste certificate at the time of election.