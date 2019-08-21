BJP handpicks Kateel to strengthen organisation on ideological basis

The choice of Bharatiya Janata Party hardliner Nalin Kumar Kateel for the party’s State president post is being seen as an indication that the party is looking at strengthening its organisation on the basis of its ideology at a time when it is banking on the support of “migrants” for its government’s survival.

Though wooing of a large number of rebel MLAs from the rival political camps has helped the BJP come to power in the State, a section of the party cadre is left wondering whether the new government would be able to retain the party character as a sizeable number of rebels or their kin are going to be part of the ministry. In such a context, it is being said that the party leadership is trying to send a message that its government would not alienate itself from the party cadre or its ideology through the appointment of an organisational man.

When the party was in power earlier, the BJP cadre had a similar grouse against its government, which too depended heavily on migrants for their survival. Party insiders say that top leaders are looking at 53-year-old Mr. Kateel to play an active role in ensuring that the party organisation grows in strength and “assimilates” the migrants ideologically too. He is believed to have been hand-picked by the central leadership considering all these factors.

Also, sources say, that his choice for the top organisational post is an indication that the party is looking at nurturing alternative leadership with a long-term vision. “It is actually an opportunity provided by the party for Mr. Kateel to grow in stature as he is still 53 and has a long political career ahead of him,” another senior leader felt, while pointing out that Mr. Kateel is yet to politically explore outside the coastal region.

Pointing out that Mr. Kateel will not be alone in handling the party as Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa too is there to back the organisation, sources said he would have to strengthen the party in the bastions of rival political parties, taking advantage of the presence of the party government.

Mr. Kateel had landed in controversy last year when he supported Pragya Singh Thakur hailing Nathuram Godse as a “patriot”. Referring to this, a BJP leader pointed out that he had retracted his statement, besides tendering an apology. “Obviously, he is now getting into a bigger role and we are sure that he would distance himself from such episodes,” he said.