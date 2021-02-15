BJP had opposed reservation: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru

15 February 2021 00:03 IST

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Sunday said BJP leaders who had consistently opposed reservation were now queuing up to raise the issue.

“Is this a prompt realisation or an attempt to mislead the social justice movement as part of a political conspiracy? Who immolated in protest against the Mandal Commission report? Who hit the streets opposing reservation in higher education? Which party does Rama Jois, who questioned reservation in local bodies, belong to? Will you answer,” he asked the BJP in a series of tweets.

“Why is the Sangh Parivar, which was speaking of Hindus as one, now sponsoring caste conventions? Will someone answer?” The Sangh Parivar leaders, who are unable to oppose the reservation, are creating confusion and burning bridges between communities. “Gullible people should not fall into the trap.”

“Who is the ruling party leaders fighting against on the reservation issue? Have they forgotten that both Union and State are governed by BJP?” he tweeted.