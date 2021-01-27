BJP govts. are committed to protecting interests of farmers: Katti

A tableau on COVID-19 vaccination awareness on display during the 72nd Republic Day celebrations at the DAR Police Grounds in Kalaburagi o Tuesday.

Centre has launched different schemes to revive agriculture sector, says Minister

The BJP-led governments at the Centre and in the State have launched various welfare schemes to benefit a cross-section of people, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies Umesh Katti has said. He added that the BJP governments are committed to protecting the interest of the farming community.

After unfurling the tri-color and inspecting the 72nd Republic Day parade at the District Armed Reserve Police Grounds in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, Mr. Katti said that the Centre has implemented different schemes to revive the agriculture sector and to improve the economic conditions of farmers.

Recalling the first death in India due to the COVID-19 that was reported from Kalaburagi, the Minister praised the hard work of the medical community and all the frontline warriors who have been fighting the pandemic. In the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, of the 9,489 targeted individuals, 5,350 frontline workers have received the vaccine in the last 10 days and the coverage in 56 %.

KKRDB funds

Out of the total allocation of ₹ 7,385 crore made for the Kalyana Karnataka Regional Development Board (KKRDB) in the past seven years (2013-14 to 2020-21), the State government has so far released ₹ 5,299 crore of which ₹ 5,279 crore has been spent for various works across six districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region, Mr. Katti said and added that between 2013-14 and 2020-21, the board spent ₹ 5,279 crore for 21,203 works, of which 18,466 works were completed.

Recently, the government allocated ₹ 1,132 crore for the board.

The newly formed Kalyana Karnataka Human Resource, Agriculture, and Cultural Association will go a long way in educating the farming community about schemes and also, training aspirants for Civil Services examinations. Listing out various welfare schemes of the government, Mr. Katti said that 3,300 beneficiaries in the district would get houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and ₹ 180 crore has been allocated for the scheme.

The scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has helped migrant workers who were forced to return home during the pandemic. As many as 1.13 lakh migrant labour from 54,751 families got work under the scheme in the district.

Tableaux on creating awareness on COVID-19 vaccination by the Health Department, eco-friendly measures and steps to reduce the use of plastic and encouraging citizens to use toilets was demonstrated by the Zilla Panchayat.

Felicitations

Mr. Katti felicitated five freedom fighters — Vijay Kumar P. Tadakal, Shivalingappa Patil, Vitthal V. Pujari, Shankreppa R. Huggi and Venkatrao A. Shinde on the occasion. The Minister also felicitated journalists Jayatheerth Patil, Sanjay Chikkmath, cameraman Vijakumar and photojournalist Arun Kumar Kulkarni. MP Umesh Jadhav, Zilla Panchayat president Suvarna Malaji, Deputy Commissioner V.V. Jyothsna, Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George, legislator and KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil, legislator and NEKRTC Chairman Rajkumar Patil Telkur were present.