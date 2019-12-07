BJP govt. will survive, says senior JD(S) leader

Former Minister and senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has claimed that the BJP government will survive even if the party wins seven seats in the byelections.
Addressing presspersons at Yedahalli village of the district on Saturday, he said the party will face problems only if it wins four to five seats. Claiming that no party — BJP, Congress or JD(S) — wanted midterm polls, he indicted the possibility of a coalition government if the BJP failed to win adequate seats.
Midterm polls
“I cannot predict who will go with whom if the BJP fails to win the required seats to form a stable government in the State. But I feel no one wants midterm polls. If BJP wins seven seats, then I can’t say how many will switch over to the BJP, but if the party gets only a few seats, then somebody will go over to save the government,” Mr. Horatti said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.