BJP govt. will survive, says senior JD(S) leader

Former Minister and senior JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has claimed that the BJP government will survive even if the party wins seven seats in the byelections.

Addressing presspersons at Yedahalli village of the district on Saturday, he said the party will face problems only if it wins four to five seats. Claiming that no party — BJP, Congress or JD(S) — wanted midterm polls, he indicted the possibility of a coalition government if the BJP failed to win adequate seats.

Midterm polls

“I cannot predict who will go with whom if the BJP fails to win the required seats to form a stable government in the State. But I feel no one wants midterm polls. If BJP wins seven seats, then I can’t say how many will switch over to the BJP, but if the party gets only a few seats, then somebody will go over to save the government,” Mr. Horatti said.