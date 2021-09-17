BJP govt. under Bommai doing well: Yediyurappa

MYSURU

17 September 2021 23:16 IST

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa lavished praise on the BJP government in the State headed by his successor Basavaraj Bommai.

“Mr. Bommai is running the administration well,” Mr. Yediyurappa said, before adding that he was confident that there will be more emphasis on development in the coming days and honest efforts will be made to develop Karnataka as a model State.

He was speaking to reporters during a visit to Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Friday.

“The Government under Mr Bommai is giving a good administration. Even the people of the State feel the same. I am sure, the Government will do better in the coming days”, he said.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who was eased out of the post of Chief Minister, also complimented Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s development agenda for the country and hoped that he will return for a third term to head the country after the present term concludes

On his proposed State tour, Mr. Yediyurappa said the tour to strengthen the organisation would start in about 15 days after the legislature session is over. He said party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs, MPs, and other leaders would take partpart of the exercise to strengthen the party. To a question on his son and BJP State vice-president B.Y. Vijayendra’s electoral foray, Mr. Yediyurappa said a decision on him contesting polls will be taken by the central leadership. He denied that there was any proposal to field Mr. Vijayendra in the bypolls to the Assembly.

Mr. Yediyurappa expressed himself against demolition of temples in the State. Mr. Bommai has already issued directions against demolition, he said before adding that he will also urge the Government to ensure that temples are not demolished.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa met Suttur Mutt seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swami and sought his blessings. A host of party leaders, including Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MP Pratap Simha, Krishnaraja Assembly constituency MLA S.A. Ramdas, and KSTDC chairman K.P. Siddalingaswamy, were present.

Mr. Yediyurappa, who was in Mysuru in connection with the inauguration of ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ organised by Mr. Ramdas to mark Mr. Modi’s 71st birthday, also visited the residence of Raghu Kautilya, chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Corporation, who lost his wife recently.