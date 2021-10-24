BJP govt. released funds for development Kaginele and Bada, says CM

Congress used backward classes, minorities and Dalits only for their votes: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai campaigned for party candidates in Sindgi and Hangal on Sunday.

He held a roadshow in Kokatnur, Sindgi, and addressed a rally in Bommanhalli in Hangal constituency.

He criticised Congress leader Siddaramaiah without naming him that he had claimed leadership of the Kuruba community without doing anything to develop the community.

“The Kambali, woollen shawl, is a sacred cloth. One needs to be eligible to wear it on one’s shoulders. Just anyone cannot wear it. Several shepherds put in several hours of hard work while preparing a single shawl. Some people claim to be the leaders of the community without valuing such effort or without doing anything to help the hard working shepherds,’’ he said.

Mr. Bommai said that it was the BJP government that had released money for the development of Bada and Kaginele, the places associated with Kanaka Dasa.

He said that the Congress had used the backward classes, minorities and Dalits only for their votes, without doing anything worthwhile for the communities. It was the Congress that ensured the defeat of B.R. Ambedkar, he said.

He said that the government has plans to build 7,000 houses for the poor in Sindgi constituency. The process of tendering work on canals in Korawar village under the Chimmalagi Lift Irrigation Project is already completed. The lift irrigation schemes in Indi will be rejuvenated to provide irrigation to 80,000 hectares of land in Sindgi, he said.

The Chief Minister addressed a rally in Bommanahalli in Hangal constituency in favour of Shivraj Sajjanar, BJP candidate. He said that the Congress is making false allegations against the BJP. “The Congress keeps teasing us that we have won elections with money power. When they win polls, it is ‘people’s power’; but when we do, it is money power, is it?” he asked.

“The Congress criticises milestones like 100 crore vaccines. But it goes to town campaigning that its leaders distributed food kits to the poor during the lockdown. Several organisations have distributed kits. Why should that be politicised? Anyway, I will not respond to the allegations and criticism of the Congress. The people will give them a fitting reply on polling day,” he said.