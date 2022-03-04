BJP Govt. reaches out to SC/ST communities 

In an effort to reach out to SC/ST communities, particularly through religious institutions, the BJP Government has provided “special support” for restoration and development of SC/ST mutts and institutions that have contributed in social and educational sectors.

The Budget has also announced that important places visited by the architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will be identified and developed in the State. Other major announcements made for the SC/ST communities include prioritising construction of houses for homeless SC/ST, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities under Rajiv Gandhi Residential Housing Corporation Ltd.

To encourage entrepreneurship among SC/ST women, 25% of the target for self-employment and other programmes of all development corporations under various departments would be reserved for women. Through Indian Institute of Management, Bengaluru, training programme will be provided for 300 graduates belonging to SC/ST.

The Budget states that various backward class communities such as Tigala, Mali, Mali Malagara, Kumbara, Yadava, Devadiga, Simpi,Kshtriya, Medara, Kunchi, Kurma, Pinjara, Nadaf, Kuruba , Balija ,Idiga, and Hadapada will be benefited. ₹50 crore has been earmarked for development of Maratha community. For the welfare of Kodava community, ₹10 crore will be spent.

High-rise hostel complexes

Through the Public Works Department, multi-storey hostels complexes will be constructed in educational centres of the State such as Belagavi, Hubballi-Dharwad , Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, and Mysuru. The Chief Minister said each multi-storey complex can accommodate 1,000 students. The Budget states that the new scheme will be named as “Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sauharda Vidhyarthi Nilaya''.

Highlights

Development of birth place of Shivasharane Naluru Nimbekka.

Devara Hipparagi original place of Sri Madivala Machideva will be developed as tourism destination.

₹10 crore for 100 post-matric students hotels for minorities.

₹50 crore for development of Christian community.

₹50 crore for development of Jain, Sikh, and Buddhist Community; Complete survey of Wakf property will be done using drone and modern technology.

Financial assistance to street vendors, push cart workers, flower merchants,vegetable merchants, registered with Minority Welfare Department.

Special scheme for development of slum areas inhabited majorly by minority communities.

Additional grant of ₹500 crore for Ganga Kalyana Yojana.

Vinaya Samaraya Yojane to eradicate untouchability in the State.