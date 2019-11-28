BJP govt non-functional in Karnataka, alleges Congress

The Karnataka Congress on Thursday submitted a petition to Governor Vajubhai Vala alleging that the functioning of the BJP government headed by B.S. Yediyurappa has come to a standstill since it has assigned party campaigning work to all its ministers.

It said that the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues were busy campaigning for the bypolls in 15 Assembly constituencies where elections are scheduled on December 5.

In the petition, Prakash Rathod, MLC, urged the Governor to direct the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues to attend public grievances.