BJP govt. may not survive after bypolls: Parameshwara

The former Deputy Chief Minister and senior Congress leader G. Parameshwara on Monday said the disqualified MLA and Hunsur BJP candidate A.H. Vishwanath will not become the Minister since the BJP government in the State may not survive after the byelections to 15 constituencies.

“How could he [Mr. Vishwanath] become the Minister when the government itself will not exist?”

He was campaigning for the Congress candidate H.P. Manjunath at Bannnikuppe and Kattemalawadi villages in the taluk.

He also mocked Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa for his statements on the “sacrifices” of the disqualified MLAs and for urging voters to get them re-elected since they were instrumental in the BJP coming to power.

“The Yediyurappa government needs eight seats to remain in power. Assuming they win one or two seats more than what it required, is it possible to run the government with a wafer-thin majority? What if a couple of MLAs switch sides?”

The Congress candidate, R. Dhruvanarayana, former MP, and other Congress leaders were present at the occasion.