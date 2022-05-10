BJP Govt. indulging in corruption: DKS

At Cong. rally, he says commission taken for every development work

At Cong. rally, he says commission taken for every development work

The BJP government has brought disrespect to the State by indulging in large-scale corruption, alleged Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D.K.Shivakumar. He was addressing a rally of the party in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

The people have a responsibility to bring back the past glory of the State by removing the BJP from power. The youths had lost hopes of getting jobs as corruption had been rampant in recruitment. “The government has set a price for each post. The people in power are taking commission in every development work”, he said.

Referring to the resignation of RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa over allegations of corruption, Mr. Shivakumar said a contractor committed suicide blaming the Minister for his decision. The Chief Minister and Home Minister had been protecting the accused in the case. “We staged protests seeking legal action against Mr. Eshwarappa. As per the law, the government should have booked the case for corruption”, he said.

Further, he alleged that the BJP wanted to gain strength by disturbing law and order. It had disturbed peace and harmony in Shivamogga. “Now, no investor is ready to come to Shivamogga. Can the BJP government bring investors and offer jobs to the youth”, he asked.

Mr. Shivakumar said the Congress had proven its strength in Shivamogga in the past. “I have got three surveys done. As per the reports I have received, the voters are in favour of the Congress and the party could win all seven seats in Shivamogga in the next elections”, he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B.K.Hariprasad said Shivamogga had been known across the State for its contribution in the fields of art and culture. However, under the BJP rule, it had become a sensitive district. “People of all religions have fought for India’s independence. All of us have to live together and respect the Constitution”, he said.

Referring to allegations of corruption in recruitment of police, Mr. Hariprasad said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra “would also go home as his colleague Eshwarappa did.”

Former Ministers Kagodu Thimmappa and Kimmane Rathnakar, Youth Congress national president B.V.Srinivas, MLA B.K.Sangameshwara and others were present. The 60km-long protest march condemning the BJP government, led by Mr. Kimmane Ratnakar concluded on the day.