BJP govt. in Karnataka ‘engulfed in corruption’, claims Surjewala

He releases documents related to Whatsapp chats and bank transactions to support allegation

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government in Karnataka was “engulfed in corruption” as “dented-tainted leaders rule the roost” and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Mr Surjewala said allegations of corruption against the son, grandson and son-in-law of Mr. Yediyurappa have “shocked the conscience of the entire State and the country once again”. The alleged collusion and bribery in the project for construction of apartments by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has “bewildered, shocked and appalled” everyone, he said.

Mr. Surjewala, who visited the State after being appointed as the AICC general secretary, alleged that the collusion and complicity of a contractor supposedly paying bribes to the Chief Minister’s family members; the so-called audio conversation of Chief Minister’s son Vijayendra; the series of alleged Whatsapp conversations between the contractor and the Chief Minister’s grandson, Shashidhar Maradi, involving transferring of crores of rupees in cash and also through RTGS into a bank account proved that the government run by Mr. Yediyurappa was indulging in rampant corruption.

Releasing some documents related to Whatsapp chats and bank transactions, the Congress leader claimed that the alleged reference to ‘V’ (supposedly Mr. Vijayendra) in the Whatsapp conversation between the contractor and Mr. Shashidhar Maradi; the money laundering through seven Kolkata-based shell companies from Kolkata to Bengaluru; the transfer of money to companies of Mr. Shashidhar Maradi; and the involvement of multiple persons including officers and functionaries allegedly working at the Chief Minister’s residence / home office reveal the nature of corruption.

“Propriety and probity in public life demand a complete, thorough and independent investigation of the allegations of corruption against Mr .Yediyurappa and his family members. This is only possible by way of a time-bound and an independent probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge or by the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, aided and assisted by an SIT. Until then, Mr Yediyurappa must resign as Chief Minister or should be sacked forthwith”, the Congress leader said.