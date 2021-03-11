BJP govt. in ‘intensive care unit, has no strength’

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Thursday, said the BJP government had been in the “intensive care unit” since it came to power. The government had no strength to address the issues bothering the common man of the State.
He spoke to media during his visit to Haradanahalli, his native place in Holenarsipur taluk. The turn of events in recent days had made the public feel disgusted about politics and politicians. “Some people say there are a few more CDs related to other politicians. BJP MLA Yatnal said there are 23 such CDs. The people holding responsible positions must be spending sleepless nights over the CDs, instead of responding to people’s issues”, he said.
‘Disappointing’
The government had not taken up any development work for the benefit of people. The budget presented by the Chief Minister was also disappointing, he added.
Mr. Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, former Minister H.D. Revanna and their family members took part in special prayers at the Eshwara temple in their native place on the day.
