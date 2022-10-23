BJP govt. implemented Article 371 (J) provisions, says Pralhad Joshi

‘Rahul Gandhi’s statement is based on ignorance’

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 23, 2022 19:33 IST

The Congress might have introduced the Article 371 (J) amendment to the Constitution to provide regional reservation in Kalyana Karnataka. But it is the BJP that has implemented it, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement that BJP leaders Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L.K. Advani had opposed the Article 371 (J) amendment.

“Rahul Gandhi’s statement is based on ignorance. He reads out from chits that others have written for him. He cannot answer questions that are out of the scope of the material provided to him. There is no need to take him seriously,’‘ he said.

According to Mr. Joshi, the Bharat Jodo Yatra by the Congress will have no positive effects on the Congress. “While Rahul Gandhi is busy with Bharat Jodo, there is a Congress Chodo (leave Congress) movement happening around the country. The real Bharat Jodo is being done by the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,’‘ he said.

He said that the changes made to the Kalasa-Banduri Nala Scheme will not affect it in anyway. In the earlier plan, there was a need for a lot of deforestation. Approvals from various departments would have also taken a lot of time. But in the changed format, the permissions will be quicker and fewer trees will be cut.

“The State will get its rights to use the waters in a year, if the Central Water Commission were to permit us to go ahead with the project. No one should play politics over this,’‘ he said.

