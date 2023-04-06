BJP govt. has given internal reservation which Congress couldn’t do, says Bommai

April 06, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has done what the Congress had failed to do after all these years with regard to increasing internal reservation based on population.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Thursday, Mr. Bommai said that the Congress had been paying only lip sympathy to Dalits and making tall claims about social justice but in reality it had done nothing for the oppressed classes.

He said that out of frustration, the Congress is making baseless allegations against the BJP and the Congress stand on internal reservation issue will backfire. All these years, the Congress had used the Dalits as vote bank and it is BJP which has now done justice to them, he added.

On the final list of BJP candidates, he said that the Core Committee meeting has concluded and the final list will be announced on the morning of Saturday.

To a query, he said that Central leaders are in touch with Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan regarding campaigning for the party and further information is awaited.

On the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni, who is an accused in a murder case, being given Congress ticket, Mr. Bommai said that he won’t comment on it as the matter is before court. The people will decide on such issues, he said.

Regarding BJP ticket for candidates with criminal background, he said that there may be various cases in different stages before courts against aspirants. Ticket will be given considering all aspects.

Regarding a few sitting MLAs unlikely to get BJP ticket, he said that the reports have been sought on the issue after three-four rounds of review and based on the reports, the issue of ticket will be decided. To a query, he said that him contesting from two constituencies is just a rumour.