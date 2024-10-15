BJP govt. dropped 385 criminal cases during its regime: KPCC spokesperson

The Congress on Tuesday said that the BJP during its tenure between 2019 and 2023 had dropped 385 criminal cases, including 182 cases of hate speech, moral policing, cow vigilante, and communal violence.

Hitting back at the BJP, Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy told presspersons in Bengaluru that cases against about 2,000 persons were withdrawn, and in 2022, as many as 62 cases had been withdrawn. These include cases against BJP leaders C.T. Ravi, Ramesh Jharkiholi, Prathap Simha, Halappa Achar, Sumalatha Ambareesh, and J.C. Madhuswamy, he added. Mr. Reddy said it was the BJP that withdrew cases against those from PFI and SDPI registered between 2018 and 2020.

“Activists from Sriram Sene, Bajrang Dal, and other Hindu organisations have been beneficiaries of the BJP government’s decision,” he said.

“The cases that we have withdrawn are against those who participated in the protest when B.R. Ambedkar’s portrait was not kept during Republic Day, PayCM campaign, those who protested the insult to constitution and those seeking permanent irrigation. The list also includes the one involving the Old Hubballi case,” the Minister said.

In Mysuru, KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshman told presspersons that the BJP government had passed seven orders to drop charges against the accused in 385 criminal cases. He also pointed out that the BJP government had dropped 7,361 rowdies from the list of rowdy-sheeters in the State. “Though 43 cases have been proposed to be withdrawn, BJP leaders are opposing only the old Hubbali town police station case as the accused belong to the Muslim community,” he added.

Mr. Lakshman said that the 43 cases proposed to be dropped included those recommended for withdrawal by BJP leaders, including Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok, former Speaker K.G. Bopaiah, and former Minister C.T. Ravi.

Though a total of 60 recommendations had been received by the government, a Cabinet sub-committee headed by the Home Minister approved withdrawal of charges only in 43 cases., he added.

