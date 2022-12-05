BJP govt. diverted ₹7,000 cr. meant for loan waiver: HDK

  1. EPaper
December 05, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
H.D. Kumaraswamy

H.D. Kumaraswamy | Photo Credit: File photo

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday accused the BJP government of diverting about ₹7,000 crore meant for the loan waiver scheme of the farmers, and sought an inquiry into it.

“My government had announced the loan waiver scheme for the farmers and had set aside ₹25,000 crore for the same. The loan waiver scheme was given up after the fall of my government,” he said during his address as part of the Pancharatna Yatra at Sira in Tumakuru district. He blamed the then B.S. Yediyurappa government, which came after the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government, for giving up on the scheme.

He said that the BJP has committed irregularities in loan waiver scheme, and that loan waiver of two lakh more farmers are yet to be done. “The BJP government has committed a scam by diverting ₹7,000 crore of the total ₹25,000 crore allocated for the scheme,” he said.

