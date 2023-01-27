BJP government will submit ‘action taken report’ on its poll promises: Bommai

January 27, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the BJP government in the State will submit an ‘action taken report’ on the poll promises the government had fulfilled.

When Mr. Bommai was asked about the poll promises the party had fulfilled as the government’s term was coming to an end, he said a report will be submitted at the time of presenting the State Budget.

He was speaking to reporters in Mysuru airport on Friday.

He said the Budget preparations were underway and added that the Budget will be pro-people as last year. All people of the State were looking forward to the Budget, he said.

Leopard task force

A permanent Leopard Task Force to handle issues arising out of man-leopard conflicts will be set up in the State on the lines of the elephant task force, he said.

The permanent leopard task force will be given human resources, necessary equipment and financial support, he assured.

He said a meeting of forest officials had been held in the backdrop of the recent leopard attacks and the officials had been instructed to take the villagers into confidence, besides enlisting volunteers from the local population. “They should be provided with training and included during the patrolling by forest guards”, he said.

While emphasising the importance of instilling confidence among the people residing in areas bordering the forests, Mr. Bommai said the behaviour of the animals should be properly studied and the information should be shared with the villages. He said a list of “dos and don’ts” should be shared with the villagers in written form.