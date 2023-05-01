BJP government setting the clock back by allowing 12-hr shift for factory workers: Kharge

May 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that both the BJP governments at the Centre and Karnataka have been following “anti-labour” law by passing the legislation amending the Factories Act, 1948, to allow for extending the working day up to 12 hours a day.

The Karnataka government has conceded the demands of MNCs and in the name of ease of doing business, extended work hours, he said, speaking to reporters. This “is like setting the clock back”, said Mr. Kharge, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

In February this year, Karnataka adopted the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, to allow for increasing the number of hours of work from nine to up to 12, inclusive of rest intervals, subject to a maximum of 48 hours in any week.

Women on night shift

On allowing women on night shift in factories, he asked, “When unemployment was at a record high, can a female employee say no to night shifts?” Four labour codes have been passed without a debate in the Parliament, he pointed out. “These codes weaken protections for workers and are anti-worker because governments have enormous flexibility to waive workplace safety requirements, social security, and protection from layoffs,” the Congress leader said.

Mr. Kharge, who served as the Labour Minister in the UPA government, said while speaking on the Labour Day (May 1), “I am a labourer’s son and have led a labour union. I know what is needed to tackle real problems. The first step is to stop ignoring workers in decision-making and revive the voice of workers in the government. We always believed in inclusive decision-making which leads to inclusive development and gave several rights and guarantees to fellow citizens”.

The Congress government in Rajasthan too initiated steps for reforming labour laws but withdrew later following the party’s directives, he said.

On PF funds

Mr. Kharge took exception to diversion of PF funds for investments in the stock market and reduction of interest rate to 8.5% on PF of employees. He said the labour unions should not remain silent now, and urged union leaders to raise their voice against anti-labour policies of the governments.