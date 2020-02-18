BJP government might move pro-CAA resolution in Karnataka Assembly

The BJP government is expected to move a resolution in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) after a special discussion on the Constitution on March 2 and 3 during the Assembly session, senior sources in the party said on Monday.

The resolution is expected to be moved towards the end of the special discussion. It is expected to trigger resistance from both the Congress and the JD(S).

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said that a special discussion on the Constitution of India would be held next month to commemorate the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution. Though the Speaker expressed hope that the discussion would focus on the Constitution and that legislators would take part in it by rising above party politics, there are apprehensions in some legislators that CAA and the National Register of Citizens may figure in the debate.

Already, the BJP-ruled Gujarat has passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for securing the passage of CAA amid opposition from the Congress. Several States ruled by other parties have passed anti-CAA resolutions.