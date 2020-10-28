BJP government may fall any time: Horatti

HUBBALLI

Former Minister and JD(S) leader Basavaraj Horatti has said that the BJP government in the State was likely to fall any moment.

Speaking to presspersons after casting his vote in the election to the Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency here on Wednesday, he said that B.S. Yediyurappa would not continue as Chief Minister for long.

“Already, BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has spoken in public about changing leadership. BJP which calls itself a disciplined party has not taken action against Mr. Yatnal yet, which clearly shows that Mr. Yatnal has the support of several BJP leaders,” he said.

Mr. Horatti said that the fire within BJP might intensify any time.

The JD(S) leader said that after the results of council polls and Assembly bypolls, several political developments were likely to happen.