BJP getting Modi to campaign as it is scared of Congress wave: Siddaramaiah

January 24, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Reiterating his earlier decision to contest from the Kolar Assembly constituency if the High Command allowed him to do so, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said that since there was a wave in favour of the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party will not come to power even if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah visit Karnataka a hundred times.

“The BJP is scared of the pro Congress wave in the State and that is why they are bringing Mr. Modi to the State every week. The BJP is dreaming that Mr. Modi will give them power. Even if Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah come to State a hundred times for election campaigning, Congress will come to power,” he said during the Congress’s prajadwani convention at Kolar on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said that there is no difference of opinion in the party, and that it has been controlled. “The party is bigger than any individual. I am confident that the voters in Kolar will back the Congress.”

