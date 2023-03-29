BJP gets battle-ready with macro and micro preparations

March 29, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - BENGALURU

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is arguably the most well-prepared party for the forthcoming elections to Karnataka Assembly, having begun work more than a year ago, though the Election Commission of India announced polling dates only on Wednesday.

BJP has simultaneously been carrying out poll preparations at multiple levels like State tour at the apex-level and booth-level campaigns at the grassroots-level, besides conventions at regional-level and public meetings of frontal organisations and beneficiaries of various schemes at the district and constituency-levels.

Various tours

While top leaders toured the State under Jana Sankalpa Yatra campaign last year, four different teams of senior leaders have completed one more round of State tour under the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra recently covering all the 224 Assembly constituencies in the State during the 5,600-km journey. This is in addition to holding conventions of SCs, STs, OBCs, youth and women in different regions.

An important dimension of poll preparation was the series of visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in official programmes as well as party conventions all the way from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. While the Prime Minister’s visits were aimed at wooing people through promise of development agenda, Mr. Shah is focusing on evolving poll strategies. In fact, the Prime Minister, who has become the party’s face even for the Karnataka Assembly elections, has visited Karnataka seven times since January.

At grassroots-level

The party has also held two grassroots-level campaigns at the booth-level. While the first booth-level campaign aimed at hoisting the party’s flags at the houses, the second one focused on distributing pamphlets on the achievements of the governments. The intent of both was making the party’s booth-level units ready by completing the process of formation of booth-level committees and page pramukhs – people appointed as in-charge for each page of the electoral rolls of the booths – for micro management.

BJP has formed a poll campaign committee led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and poll management committee led by Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje . The manifesto committee too is in the final stages of completing its work while the first list of candidates too may be announced shortly.