BJP functionary says he will fight elections as an Independent against Jagadish Shettar

March 29, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Belagavi

As the dust settles on discontent among some local leaders against his candidature, BJP nominee from Belagavi Jagadish Shettar seems to be facing open rebellion from unexpected quarters.

BJP district unit vice-president Mahantesh Vakkund has announced that he will fight the Lok Sabha elections as an independent to uphold the self-esteem of the ordinary workers from the district. He will remain in the BJP but will file nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

He told reporters in Belagavi that he has great respect and admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wanted him to be the Prime Minister for the third time. “I want Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India, but we do not want Jagadish Shettar to be MP from Belagavi,” he said.

If he fights the polls, Mr. Vakkund will be the second prominent Panchamasali Lingayat leader in the fray, apart from Congress candidate Mrinal Hebbalkar. Mr. Shettar is a Banajiga Lingayat.

“If Mr. Shettar fights the polls from here, he will lose. The BJP’s dream of 400 seats will not be realised. But if I fight the polls, it could be 399 plus one,” he said.

“Belagavi deserves a leader who truly understands the needs, aspirations and challenges of its people. We cannot afford to have imported leaders coming in from other areas with little knowledge of our unique requirements. We should not continue to let external influences dictate our decisions. We run the risk of losing our identity. Belagavi needs a leader who will prioritize its interests above all else. Some other local leaders could have been nominated,” he said.

“I have called a meeting of like-minded party workers and supporters in Belagavi on Sunday to take a decision on this,” he added.

“One year ago, Mr. Shettar, left the BJP to join the Congress. He openly criticized Mr. Modi and other senior BJP leaders. It is common feeling among party workers that it was not right to bring Mr. Shettar back to the party or give him party ticket,” he said.

“I am not asking to give me ticket. Why entertain outsiders when there are many local aspirants. The party has chosen a candidate whose name did not figure in the survey conducted among voters. This has hurt the loyal party workers,” he said.

“No one from the BJP has contacted me so far. I will not yield even if they do. It is not just me who feels that we oppose this decision. I have the support of several workers. Our struggle against the BJP’s decision will continue. I will remain a member of Modi Parivar now and even after winning as a rebel,” he said.

Mr. Vakkund, a young IT professional-turned businessman, has been serving the party for a few years in important positions like district secretary, Yuva Morcha secretary and Swach Bharat Abhiyan coordinator.

He is currently the district unit vice-president. He says he has had close association with the RSS and ABVP during his student days.

He was a serious contender for party ticket after the death of the former Union Minister Suresh Angadi in 2021. He was summoned to Delhi by senior leaders Amit Shah and B.L. Santhosh before the party decided on Mangala Angadi for the Lok Sabha bypolls.

Hailing from a village in Belagavi, he studied BE in Mechanical Engineering. He worked in HCL and Mahindra as an IT engineer in Bengaluru and Germany. He returned to Belagavi to set up a business house that deals in different areas, including real estate, nearly 10 years ago.

He set up the Mahant Vakkund Samarpanam Foundation for charitable activities. The foundation distributed food and Ayurvedic medicines to the poor in Belagavi and other districts during COVID-19.

Mr. Vakkund, who goes by the name Mahant in his social media profiles, has, in the last few days, uploaded posts against the party decision. In an angry post, he asked why the BJP thought that Belagavi is a dust bin to dispose of garbage. He also raised the question of self-respect of the BJP cadre that worked tirelessly, without expecting anything in return. He also spoke against dynasty politics and mainstream politics being a gated community.

However, some questions remain unanswered. Mr. Shettar’s name was doing the rounds for Belagavi, since his re-induction in the party. But Mr. Vakkkund did not oppose it then, at least not openly.

Mr. Vakkund was among the front runners for party ticket in 2021. But he did not apply now, say BJP district unit sources.

In response to this, Mr. Vakkund said that he has made his displeasure known at party fora and that his opposition to Mr. Shettar should not be seen as an attempt to advance his personal cause.