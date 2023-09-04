HamberMenu
BJP forms team of lawyers to examine alleged violation of freedom of expression in Karnataka

The team of lawyers would not only take stock of the issue, but also suggest ways and means of fighting this trend

September 04, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of targeting people who are active on social media and mediapersons.

BJP has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of targeting people who are active on social media and mediapersons. | Photo Credit: Illustration by Satheesh Vellinezhi

The BJP has formed a State-level team of advocates to look into alleged violation of freedom of expression by the Congress government in Karnataka. 

On September 3, MLC and BJP State secretary Keshav Prasad accused the Congress government of targeting people who are active on social media and mediapersons by filing cases against them. He alleged instances of the Congress filing cases against such individuals.

The team of lawyers constituted by the BJP would not only take stock of the issue, but also suggest ways and means of fighting this trend. 

