BJP forming government is a victory of horse-trading, says former CM

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for “misusing the Governor’s office” to form a government in the State although it does not have majority in the Assembly, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday termed it a “victory of horse-trading”.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a book release, he said, “The strength of the House after the disqualification of three MLAs is 221, and the halfway mark is 111. However, the BJP has only 105 MLAs.”

“The BJP has to show the support of 111 MLAs. But the names of rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai cannot be counted by the BJP as their resignations are yet to be accepted. They are still with the Congress and the JD(S),” he said. “They [the BJP] confined our MLAs illegally by luring them. Now they are saying it is the victory of the people. No, it is not. It is the victory of horse-trading.”

Asked if the rebels would show up for Mr. Yediyurappa’s floor test on Monday, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “I do not know who will come or not. But who is the one keeping them? If they had come and if they had not been held captive, the coalition government would not have collapsed.”