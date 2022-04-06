BJP formation day celebrated

April 06, 2022 22:01 IST

MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal recalled the early days of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon after the Jan Sangh was dissolved and said that a strong leadership, commitment and prominent workers have been the pillars of the party since the beginning.

“Earlier, we had only two or three leaders, including the former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. But our senior leaders struggled continuously to develop the party, fighting against the rule of the former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi, especially during the Emergency,” he added.

He was addressing the party’s formation day function in Yadgir on Wednesday. The BJP was formed on April 6, 1980 and in commemoration of the day, the party workers organised the function.

Sharanabupal Reddy, president of the party’s district unit, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-people administration has has an impact on leaders of other parties too and as a result of this, many have joined the BJP.