BJP flays ‘anti-people policies’ of Karnataka government

The BJP district-level working committee meeting held here on Sunday passed a slew of resolutions condemning the State government for pursuing “anti-people policies”.

The meeting was attended by senior district-level leaders apart from MLA T.S. Srivatsa, city BJP president L. Nagendra, State vice-president Malavika Avinash, and others.

The working committee meet discussed the policies of the State government and concluded that there had been a “collapse of administration” in the State since the last 14 months under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress was also castigated for not taking up any development works in the State.

Similarly, the meeting also dubbed the State government “anti-farmers” and said that the scholarship provided for children of farmers and introduced by the previous BJP government, had been withdrawn. The BJP government used to release an additional ₹4,000 per month to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Samman scheme which has been withdrawn by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The working committee meet also flagged the recent hike in petroleum and diesel price, increase in milk rates, increase in guidance value for property registration, increase in Excise duty etc., and passed a resolution that the policies of the Congress had forced the people to bear the brunt of price rise.

The law and order situation in the State also came under flak and the BJP said that there was a sharp increase in crime since the last 14 months.