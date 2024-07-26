BJP failed as an Opposition party during the session: Arvind Limbavali 

In an embarrassment to the BJP, Arvind Limbavali, former MLA, has hit out at his party and said its leaders “completely failed as the Opposition in this [legislature] session”.

“The action of our party leaders, who did not utilise the opportunity and time in the House adequately, spent the whole session in vain and joined hands with the ruling party in curtailing the proceedings of the House when there was still one day left, is questionable... People have begun to speculate as to whether the Opposition is hand in glove with the ruling party. The protest against the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in Mysuru also seemed like an eyewash,” he said, adding that given this backdrop, BJP workers are concerned as to how effectively the party would organise pro-people struggles and protests in the coming days.

Yatnal’s stand

This comes a day after senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, known for his opposition to BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, questioned the padayatra the party has planned to Mysuru, over the alleged MUDA scam.

Taking objection to Mr. Vijayendra meeting Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar, during the recent BJP MLAs’ protest, Mr. Yatnal alleged an “understanding” between the two and asked if the padayatra to Mysuru was just an eyewash. He also said irregularities in MUDA should be probed and everyone involved, irrespective of the party, should be exposed and arrested, hinting at former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, though he did name him.

Denied ticket

Mr. Limbavali was denied the ticket to contest the 2023 Assembly election from the Mahadevapura constituency in Bengaluru. The party gave the ticket to his wife and she won. He has been disgruntled in the party and has largely been sidelined. He said the BJP failed to raise people-centric issues such as floods, drought, and dengue during the session.

“It is regrettable that there is no rapport between our party president and the Opposition leader. The ruling party took full advantage of this,” he said, adding that the party was not able to take any issue such as MUDA and Valmiki development corporation irregularities to a logical conclusion.