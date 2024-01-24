BJP exploiting Lord Rama to cover up its failures, says Siddaramaiah

January 24, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of exploiting the Rama temple consecration to cover up its failure and further electoral prospects.

He was speaking at Koppa village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district on Wednesday after inaugurating a scheme to replenish 150 lakes in 79 villages from river Cauvery.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Modi government was supposed to create two crore jobs a year and 10 crore jobs in the last 10 years but has failed to do so. To cover up its failure on all fronts the BJP was exploiting Lord Rama and also further its political prospects from it.

He reiterated his earlier statement of worshipping Lord Rama of Mahatma Gandhi. “We worship Sri Rama, son of Dasharatha and not Rama of the BJP. We too sing bhajans of Lord Rama. But the BJP was only playing politics in the name of Rama and hence people should neither vote for that party nor forgive it,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The Congress was for social and communal amity but the BJP was pitting one community against the other in the name of Hindutva, he added.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP Mr. Siddaramaiah said the Congress had walked the talk and kept all the promises made including implementation of the guarantee schemes. But the BJP has not fulfilled any of its promises.

In 8 months we have spent ₹38000 crore and next year the government will earmark ₹58000 crore. Nearly 1.3 crore families and 4.5 crore people are getting ₹4000 to ₹5000 by way of various welfare programmes and it is Congress which had facilitated it through its guarantee schemes, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The Chief Minister also lashed out at the 25 BJP MPs of the State and chided them for their inability to secure the release of funds for drought relief saying “they must be ashamed of themselves”.

The State was reeling under severe drought and yet the Centre had failed to release funds for drought relief work, said Mr. Siddaramaiah and challenged the BJP to come for a debate on the issue.

“We have written multiple times to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought early release of funds. We have also met him personally and impressed upon him the need to release funds to take up drought relief work but the Centre was delaying it,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

“Though I have personally met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in this regard, not a single paisa has been released to the State so far,” he added.

Referring to the project of replenishing the lakes through lift irrigation Mr. Siddaramaiah said that it was he who laid the foundation stone in 2017 during his earlier stint as the Chief Minister and he was now inaugurating it.

The project will cover 150 lakes spread across 79 villages in Periyapatna taluk and about 93000 people will benefit from it, said Mr. Siddaramaiah.

“Our government gave a lease of life to lakes in Kolar and Chikkaballapur and it was now replenishing the lakes in Periyapatana. This will also help increase the ground water table,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Animal Husbandry K. Venkatesh, Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa and others were present.

