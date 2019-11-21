BJP expels Sharath Bache Gowda, Kaviraj Urs

The BJP cracked the whip on two — Sharath Bache Gowda and Kaviraj Urs — in the fray for the bypolls to the Assembly, by expelling them. Both have been accused of indulging in anti-party activities by contesting against the official party candidate.

Mr. Sharath, son of party MP and senior leader B.N. Bache Gowda, has entered the fray as an Independent from Hoskote against the party’s official candidate N. Nagaraju (MTB). Mr. Urs is taking on party candidate Anand Singh in Vijayanagar constituency as an Independent.

Both were strong aspirants for the party ticket. However, they lost out as the party fielded disqualified MLAs. The BJP leadership had given them time till Thursday evening to withdraw their nominations. As they did not abide by its instructions, they were expelled from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

However, the party’s problems appear to be far from over, especially in Hoskote, where Mr. Sharath has been mobilising good support.

A senior leader of the party admitted that Mr. Sharath’s family has its own support base in Hoskote as it has been in active politics for several decades. However, taking action against him would send a signal to the party supporters against sympathising with him, he maintained.