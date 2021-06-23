BJP executive meeting in Bengaluru on June 26

BENGALURU

An executive committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit will be held in Bengaluru on June 26.

Announcing this at a press conference on Tuesday, BJP State general secretary Ravikumar said the meeting would be a hybrid one as party national general secretary and State in-charge Arun Singh would participate through videoconference while Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, State party president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and several Union Ministers would physically participate. Ahead of this, a State party office-bearers’ meeting is to be held on June 25.

The BJP State unit is also set to observe the martyr day of its founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee on Wednesday by holding various programmes, including about 300 webinars to create public awareness on his life and ideology.