BJP enrolls 40.5 lakh new members during Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra

February 07, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Bharatiya Janata Party has enrolled over 40.5 lakh new members during the just concluded Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra campaign.

Disclosing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also the State convenor for the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra that was held from January 21 to February 5, said a total of 40,50,351 members had become party’s members during the campaign.

The Yatra, which primarily aimed at galvanising the party cadre at the booth level, had managed to take up activities in 39,572 booths of the total 58,186 in the State, he noted. In all, the party workers had visited a total of 22,55,562 houses in the State during the campaign to create awareness about the achievements of BJP governments at the Centre and the state, he said.

As part of the campaign, stickers of the party emblem had been pasted on 13,35,254 houses and 4,91,067 vehicles besides slogans on 1.94 lakh walls, he said. Also, 32,489 digital wall paintings had been taken up.

In addition to this, about 5 lakh persons had listened to the Man Ki Bath programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 31,260 booths during the campaign, he said.

The coverage of houses had touched cent per cent in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga and Mysuru, the minister said.

The campaign was launched by the party’s national president J.P. Nadda in Vijayapura, while various prominent leaders participated in the campaign in different districts. The main intention of the yatra was to reach out to people through the party’s booth-level committees.