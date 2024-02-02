February 02, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP is engaging in unethical practices, like poaching of opposition MLAs, because the party is desperate for power. “BJP has been unable to gain the people’s trust in Karnataka despite coming to power several times. The reasons are its anti-people governance, and forming governments by poaching MLAs. Karnataka voters have never favoured the BJP, will never do so in future,” he said in Muddebihal in Vijayapura district on February 2. He was in Muddebihal to launch several development works and infrastructure projects in the constituency.

Reacting to a claim by former CM Jagadish Shettar that several Congress MLAs were pestering him to induct them in the BJP, Mr Siddaramaiah said that purchasing MLAs ‘in the name of Operation Lotus’ was the only thing that that the BJP knows.

“BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra too has made such claims. There is nothing new. The party has come to power doing this in the past. That is how B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai came to power. They seem to be waiting for MLAs who are willing to be bought.”

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP has failed to gain the trust of the people. It knows that it will not come to power if it plays fair, and fights elections on the planks of welfare and development. It wants to gain majority and come to power through unethical means. That is why it is trying such dirty tricks,” he said.

‘BJP has no respect for national flag’

He dismissed the claim of Mr Vijayendra that the Hanuma flag incident in Mandya should be handed over to the CBI. “It seems he does not know the facts of the case. Some persons had obtained permission to hoist the national flag, but hoisted the Hanuma flag. That was aimed at creating trouble in the district. We put an end to it,” he said.

“BJP leaders have no respect for the national flag. They are worried only about other flags. The national flag is the symbol of identity and pride of every Indian. We should not forget that,” he said.

He dismissed the allegation by BJP that the Congress had not respected the national flag in Kashmir. He said that the Congress had given the national flag to the nation as early as 1935.

He informed that Gruha Lakshmi monthly scheme for women was reaching over 1.1 crore families. “The success rate is higher wherever registrations are higher. Vijayapura is a big district where registration is high. Therefore, the success rate is high,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.