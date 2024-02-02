GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP engages in poaching of opposition MLAs because of desperation for power, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka voters have never favoured the BJP, will never do so in future, says Siddaramaiah

February 02, 2024 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah greets a beneficiary of a government scheme in Muddebihal in Vijayapura district on February 2, 2024.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah greets a beneficiary of a government scheme in Muddebihal in Vijayapura district on February 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that BJP is engaging in unethical practices, like poaching of opposition MLAs, because the party is desperate for power. “BJP has been unable to gain the people’s trust in Karnataka despite coming to power several times. The reasons are its anti-people governance, and forming governments by poaching MLAs. Karnataka voters have never favoured the BJP, will never do so in future,” he said in Muddebihal in Vijayapura district on February 2. He was in Muddebihal to launch several development works and infrastructure projects in the constituency.

Reacting to a claim by former CM Jagadish Shettar that several Congress MLAs were pestering him to induct them in the BJP, Mr Siddaramaiah said that purchasing MLAs ‘in the name of Operation Lotus’ was the only thing that that the BJP knows.

“BJP State unit president B.Y. Vijayendra too has made such claims. There is nothing new. The party has come to power doing this in the past. That is how B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai came to power. They seem to be waiting for MLAs who are willing to be bought.”

BJP has failed to gain the trust of the people. It knows that it will not come to power if it plays fair, and fights elections on the planks of welfare and development. It wants to gain majority and come to power through unethical means. That is why it is trying such dirty tricks,” he said.

‘BJP has no respect for national flag’

He dismissed the claim of Mr Vijayendra that the Hanuma flag incident in Mandya should be handed over to the CBI. “It seems he does not know the facts of the case. Some persons had obtained permission to hoist the national flag, but hoisted the Hanuma flag. That was aimed at creating trouble in the district. We put an end to it,” he said.

“BJP leaders have no respect for the national flag. They are worried only about other flags. The national flag is the symbol of identity and pride of every Indian. We should not forget that,” he said.

He dismissed the allegation by BJP that the Congress had not respected the national flag in Kashmir. He said that the Congress had given the national flag to the nation as early as 1935.

He informed that Gruha Lakshmi monthly scheme for women was reaching over 1.1 crore families. “The success rate is higher wherever registrations are higher. Vijayapura is a big district where registration is high. Therefore, the success rate is high,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.