BJP encouraging people to misuse electricity: CM

June 05, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday alleged that the Opposition BJP was instigating people of the State to consume more electricity.

Mr. Siddaramaiah speaking at the World Environment Day-2023 celebrations said that his government is offering free electricity to help the poor and middle class people of the State who are in distress.

“We have allowed 10% more free electricity consumption than the average consumption in a year. This has been accepted and welcomed by the people of the State. But the BJP, which has been rejected by the people, is instigating misuse and extravagant use of electricity,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He said that this tactic by the BJP is an anti-people move and he was hopeful that the people of the State will not yield to this falsehood.

Mr. Siddaramaiah added that conservation of environment, cultivation and afforestation is not only the duty of the Forest Department, but every citizen’s responsibility.

He said that everyone who is benefiting from nature has a responsibility to save nature.

The Chief Minister said that we have to learn from our ancestors on how to preserve the environment. “If they (ancestors) cut a tree they would plant a sapling in its place. But now we are cutting trees and not replanting anything. This is the difference between ancestors and us,” he said

He also said that the environment and mankind are mutually connected. “Man must live with nature. Our lives will be better if our forests are abundant which will in turn give us good rainfall and crops,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that during his previous tenure as Chief Minister his government banned plastic in 2016.

“Industrial waste, use of plastic, and destroying forests must be stopped. Judicious use of water will go a long way in protecting our environment,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also presented the Karnataka State Environment Awards on the occasion to Manjunath H. from south zone, M.D. Subash Chandran from Western Ghats and coastal zone, and M.R. Desai from north zone.