‘BJP empowering panchayats to work autonomously’

MANGALURU

28 November 2020 02:44 IST

While Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) governments failed to develop panchayats, the BJP government has given more funds to panchayats in the last two years and is working as per the wishes of people, said Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan here on Friday.

Speaking at the Grama Swarajya convention in Udupi, Mr. Narayan said like cities, villages should develop too. There should be equanimity in development of cities and villages and BJP government was doing this.

It was working on digitalising panchayat governance through which there will be accountability for every rupee spent by the panchayat.

Advertising

Advertising

The panchayats will be empowered to take all actions for its development and will not have to come to taluk or district headquarters for this. The BJP was committed to the Gram Swaraj concept, he said.

‘Stronger village units’

Speaking at Grama Swarajya programme in Koteshwara later, Mr. Narayan said the BJP was unchallenged at the national level and should get stronger at the panchayat level. Every party worker should work in an organised way and strengthen party units in villages by being in close contact with villagers, he said. The BJP government was providing funds for development of drinking water supply, roads and other essential services in panchayats. It was actively pursuing building toilets in every house and bringing the Swachh Bharath Mission closer to people, he said.

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Udupi Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje and Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat were present in the two programmes. Tributes were paid former Minister V.S. Acharya.