BJP emerges the largest party in Vijayapura city corporation election

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 31, 2022 21:49 IST

BJP emerged the largest party in Vijayapura city corporation elections on Monday, though it fell short of a clear majority.

Of the 35 wards, BJP won 17, Congress 10, AIMIM in two wards and JDS nominee was declared elected in one ward. The rest five wards were wrested by independents. Counting ended by 1 p.m. The returning officer is yet to give away certificates of election.

BJP is expected to come to power with the help of independents, party sources said. They claim that two of the independents are rebel BJP candidate. Altaf Itagi, one of the independents is a BJP rebel. Mr. Itagi is a former councillor. He was denied ticket after Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, party MLA decided against giving tickets to Muslims. But he has won now. It is likely that he will rejoin the party, a BJP leader said.

M.B. Patil, Congress leader has accused the BJP of carrying out the ward delimitation process in an unscientific manner to help the ruling party. He has also accused the BJP of tampering with the city’s electoral rolls.

