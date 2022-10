Counting of votes for elections to the Vijayapura civic corporation ended by 1 p.m. on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP emerged as the largest party in elections to the Vijayapura city corporation, but fell short of a clear majority. Counting of votes ended by 1 p.m. on October 31.

Of the 35 wards, BJP won 17, Congress 10, AIMIM two and the JD(S) nominee was declared elected in one ward. Independents were elected in the remaining five wards.

BJP is expected to come to power in the corporation with the help of independents, party sources said.