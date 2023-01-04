BJP embarks on booth-level campaign to mobilise support for party

January 04, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP in Mysuru has set the ball rolling for the 2023 Assembly polls with booth-level preparations to mobilise support for the party.

This follows directives from the party leaders to conduct ‘’Booth Vijaya Abhiyan’’ in the backdrop of the impending Assembly elections and is being held from January 2 to January 12, 2023.

The district in charge Minister S.T.Somashekar on Wednesday inaugurated the campaign at Kyathamaranahalli in ward number 30 of Narasimharaja constituency. The Minister expressed confidence that the BJP candidate would put up a good performance and get elected on the basis of the ‘’development projects’’ of the government and the ‘’hard work’’ of the party workers.

He said the State and the Centre has launched a slew of public welfare programmes the benefits of which has percolated to the people and he urged the party workers to ensure that there was adequate publicity for it.

BJP SC Morcha State president Chalawadi Narayanaswami, city unit president Srivathsa, former MUDA chairman H.V.Rajeev and others were present.

S.A. Ramdas, MLA, had launched the campaign in the Krishnaraja constituency early this week and he said that the exercise will serve to shore up the enthusiasm of the party workers who are engaged in a door-to-door visit.

The campaign - which was launched in Devaraja Urs Colony - is also to ensure that the voters’ names are not missing from the revised voters list and the change of address has been effectively carried out. Besides, the workers have been directed to highlight the various development works initiated by both the Centre and the State, said Mr. Ramdas.

The campaign will also entail constitution of booth committees each comprising 12 members, nomination of ‘’Panna Pramukhs’’ who will be responsible for ensuring that the voters in the page entrusted to him are contacted and apprised of the party programmes, creation of WhatsApp group etc as part of their election strategy.