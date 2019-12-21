BJP dubs Ramachandra Guha an ‘urban naxal’

The official Twitter handle of the BJP, Karnataka, has called city-based historian Ramachandra Guha an “urban naxal” for participating in the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Mr. Guha was detained during protests on December 19 and later released.

Posting a video of an interview given by Mr. Guha at the protest site, the BJP tweeted that “urban naxals who operate in a dark world are unknown to the common man”, and that they make their presence felt by “inciting violence and organising protests at the behest of their masters”. The party claimed that such people were now being “exposed”.

While the tweet drew criticism online, Mr. Guha refused to comment on it.