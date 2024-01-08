GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP draws up 100-day roadmap for Lok Sabha polls

January 08, 2024 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who met in Bengaluru on Monday to prepare for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections drew up a 100-day roadmap of activities both within the party and in the public domain to ramp up the campaign for the polls. 

“We will focus on ideological voters, beneficiaries of Union government schemes and everyone else on the Sarvodaya to Antyodaya model. We will work towards winning 51% of the votes in every booth,” said C.T. Ravi, former national general secretary of the party, addressing mediapersons after the meeting. 

Taking a potshot at guarantee schemes of the Congress government in the State, he said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi was himself a guarantee for the country and Congress leaders have also begun to experience this. Many are backing out of the race.”

Mr. Ravi said that the party high command will decide on seat sharing between BJP and JD(S) in the State.

Janata Dal (Secular) also held a meeting on preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Monday. 

